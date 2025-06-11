Over 100 people fall ill after consuming temple feast near Virudhunagar

CHENNAI: More than 100 people, including residents of Kalvimadai village and nearby areas, have fallen ill on Wednesday after consuming food at a temple feast organised during the Kumbabhishekam ceremony at the Karuppasamy temple near Narikudi, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea and dizziness were reported shortly after the annadhanam was served.

Over 20 people were initially admitted to government hospitals in Madurai, Mukkulam and Thirupuvanam for treatment.

However, the situation worsened the following night when residents from surrounding villages like Avarankulam, Manakkulam and Kuruvikulam, consumed the temple food, began experiencing similar symptoms.

As many as 86 individuals have since been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

In response, a team of more than 25 medical personnel, including doctors, nurses and public health inspectors, have been deployed in Kalvimadai village, with ambulance services kept on standby to handle emergencies.

District food safety officers have collected samples of rice, lentils and drinking water used for the feast and sent them for lab testing.

Officials said it remains unclear whether the illness was caused by contaminated water or spoilt food.

The exact cause will be known only after the results of the tests are released.