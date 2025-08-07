Over 1 lakh candidates to attend final round of TNEA counselling on Aug 7

CHENNAI: The third and final round of Tamil Nadu engineering counselling will begin today (Thursday), and more than one lakh eligible students from the general category will attend.

Sources from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) said on Wednesday that students who secured cut-off marks between 143 and 77.55 were expected to participate in the final round. “Accordingly, a total of 1,05,528 students are in the fray for the third round of counselling,” the DoTe official added.

Simultaneously, based on the rank list and cut-off marks, the government school students, who will be availing 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation, will also participate in the third round of counselling.

Stating that the students (both general and government school categories) can fill their choice till August 9, he said, “After the third round, the tentative allotments of engineering seats for the eligible students will happen on August 10.” He further said that the students should confirm their tentative allotment on or before August 10.

The Dote official said that the provisional allotment results for the third round are scheduled on August 12, followed by the confirmation of the tentative allotments. “If students want to choose upward movement (any other choices), they can go to the TNEA facilitation centres directly.”

Meanwhile, the single round counselling for vocational students, who secured cut-off marks between 200 and 80, will be held from August 14 to August 16. “In total, 2,342 students are expected to participate,” he added.

Meanwhile, the final provisional list for the general category students who participated in the second round of counselling will be released on August 7 (Thursday).

The online supplementary counselling for students who missed three rounds will be held from August 21 to August 23. Similarly, supplementary counselling for the Scheduled Caste Arunthathiyar (SCA) category and the Scheduled Caste (SC) category will be held from August 25 to August 26. This would be the final process of TNEA-2025 engineering counselling.

Sources from the Centre for Academic Courses of Anna University said that the tentative date for the commencement of classes at Anna University and its department colleges will be on August 11. Similarly, classes at the affiliated colleges of Anna University will tentatively begin on August 18. Sources further added that the students' induction programme will be conducted in all the colleges, ahead of classes.