Over 1 L benefitted from TN’s self-certification scheme for residential buildings

CHENNAI: Over a lakh beneficiaries have availed of the Tamil Nadu government’s self-certification scheme for residential buildings, launched in August 2024. Some of the beneficiaries called on Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday at the Secretariat to thank him for launching the scheme. According to an official statement, a total of 1,01,925 beneficiaries have been recorded so far. Of these, 68,748 are from village panchayats, 23,488 from town panchayats, 8,150 from municipalities, and 1,539 from the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Under the scheme, owners of plots measuring up to 2,500 sq ft or with a built-up area of up to 3,500 sq ft, consisting of two dwelling units on the ground and first floors with a maximum height of 7 metres, are eligible to apply for self-certified building approval through an online portal. They are exempted from obtaining a building completion certificate, the release added.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam were also present on the occasion.