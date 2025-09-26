Outsourcing govt jobs against social justice, Anbumani slams use of manpower agencies

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has opposed the government's decision to fill government posts through manpower agencies, stating that this move will affect reservations, after DT Next published an exclusive story on the issue titled: “Contract jobs, no quota: Tamil Nadu govt’s OMCL hiring route angers allies,” on September 25.

In a statement, Anbumani criticised the move to fill posts in the electricity board and other public sector undertakings through Overseas Manpower Corporation Limited on an outsourcing basis. "Under the new method, more than 1,000 employees have been appointed during the last few weeks. Usually, notifications are issued to fill posts in the government and public sector undertakings. Appointments are made in accordance with reservation norms and following the clearing of exams. Such practices are not being followed now," he added.

Anbumani recalled that social justice has been secured after several protests and sacrifices, saying that all of that has been getting compromised because of this move.

"It is unforgivable that the MK Stalin government is drawing curtains over the reservation. The Chief Minister does not know about social justice, that’s why he is murdering it," he said.