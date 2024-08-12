Outflow from Stanley Reservoir in Mettur enhances to 35,000 cusecs

CHENNAI: The quantity of water discharged from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur has been increased from 21,500 cusecs to 35,000 cusecs from 6 pm on Monday.

According to the Water Resources Department (WRD), they continued 21,500 cusecs of water from 8 am on Monday.

It further increased to 26,000 cusecs at 1 pm. Since the inflow from Karnataka was steady, the officials decided to increase the outflow by 9,000 cusecs from 6 pm.

While 21,500 cusecs of water discharged through Dam Power House and Tunnel Power house, the remaining quantity of water discharged downstream through the Ellis Saddle

Surplus.

Meanwhile, the authorities have lowered the water storage level to the full reservoir level of 120 feet (93.470 tmc).