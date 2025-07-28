Outdated incinerator project in north Chennai will harm people as far as Anna Nagar, warns Anbumani

CHENNAI: Flagging concerns over the north Chennai waste-to-energy incinerator planned by the Greater Chennai Corporation, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday claimed that the harmful impact will be on a 10 km radius, affecting as far as Anna Nagar, Perambur, Puzhal, Villivakkam and Ayanavaram, apart from turning life sour in Mathur, Kodungaiyur, Royapuram and Manali.

The PM leader led a protest walk in Madhavaram–Mathur against the proposed incinerator plant as part of his 100-day ‘Tamizhaga Makkalin Urimai Meedpu’ yatra.

The project, at a cost of Rs 1,248 crore, aims to burn 7.66 lakh tonnes of plastic and other waste annually to generate electricity. It is to be located in thickly populated north Chennai, home to several lakhs.

On the fourth day of his yatra at North Chennai, Anbumani said, “This is a harmful plan. It will lead to serious air pollution, health issues and the release of greenhouse gases.”

He warned that the toxic ash from the incinerator could pollute Puzhal, Retteri and Korattur lakes. “Compared to coal power plants, waste incinerators emit 28 times more dioxins, three times more nitrogen oxides, 14 times more mercury and six times more sulphur dioxide,” he said.

Citing health risks such as cancer, respiratory illnesses, skin diseases and fertility issues, Anbumani criticised the project as outdated. “This model has been rejected in the United States for over 30 years, and new approvals are not being given in Europe. No other Indian state has accepted it,” he said.

He alleged that corruption was the reason behind the project and stated that the PMK would continue to oppose it in Mathur and elsewhere in the State.