OUT: New SOPs for integrated learning at higher institutes in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: To foster the acquisition of disciplinary knowledge, personal and interpersonal skills, and technological proficiency, the Higher Education Department released standard operating procedures (SOP) for integrated learning experience courses for students in Tamil Nadu colleges. At present, there are no common integrated learning experience courses in the HEIs.

The government recently announced the introduction of integrated learning experience courses to be a part of curriculum in all the HEIs in the State to promote active engagement in meaningful real life situations and establish connections between different curricula, co-curricular activities, and extracurricular pursuits across diverse disciplines.

“This approach will also enrich the curriculum by incorporating dynamic and up-to-date co-curricular courses and activities that may not be directly aligned with the students’ program of study,” a senior Higher Education Department official said.

Stating that skill areas would cover physical fitness, nutrition, mental health and awareness of drug addiction and its effects, he added it would also address the dangers of substance abuse and online risks, to promote emotional and mental health.

In the health and wellness course, the students will benefit from the focus areas like stress management, breaking bad habits, improving interpersonal relationships and building physical strength.

“Facilitators will also help students understand how these practices contribute to their personal growth and development,” the official explained.

He also talked about introducing group discussions on how absenteeism affects workplace growth and conducting frequent resume-writing drills throughout the semesters to map their progress.

“At the end of the course, students are expected to become more aware of themselves and their surroundings,” he said adding, “They would also become sensitive to their commitment towards what they have understood (human values, human relationship and human society).”