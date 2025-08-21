Ours is just poll tie-up with BJP, unlike DMK's duplicity: Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami reiterated his defence of the decision to revive the party’s alliance with the BJP and stated that poll choices are formed based on the prevailing political situation, and they vary from one election to another, but the party would never compromise on its core ideology.

“Like our party, the BJP also wants to unseat the DMK from power. So, we allied to achieve that common goal. But Stalin has been falsely portraying that EPS has become a slave to a communal force,” said Palaniswami, addressing a gathering in the Muslim-populated Ranipet seat during the ‘Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Mettpom’ campaign.

Recalling the DMK’s alliance with the BJP in 1999 and 2001, Palaniswami questioned whether the DMK was unaware of the BJP’s alleged communal character and its ideology at that time. “Did the BJP become a communal force only after the AIADMK forged an electoral alliance with it?” he asked, adding that the DMK would stoop to any level for retaining power and position. He further accused the DMK of lacking loyalty to its allies, pointing out that it switched to the Congress alliance after enjoying power in the BJP-led government.

Palaniswami noted that the AIADMK did not form an alliance with the BJP during local body and Lok Sabha elections, but chose to do so for the Assembly elections to remove the Stalin-led DMK from power and restore the AIADMK government.

It was AIADMK which ensured that the Centre shared MGNREGS funds of Rs 2,999 crore to the State, EPS claimed.