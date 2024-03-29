Our pick of 10 places to visit during Easter holidays in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Here is a list of places that one and go for a holiday this weekend with their family, friends or even solo.

1.Yanam, Puducherry

Famous for: Yanam Beach, Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary

Best Time to Visit: Post Monsoons

Duration: 1-2 Days

Adventure Activities: Trekking, Sightseeing

Other Places to visit: Puducherry Museum, Rajiv Gandhi Beach, Buddha Park, Hope Island, Yanam Botanical Garden





2.Hogenakkal, Dharmapuri

Famous for: Cauvery river, Waterfalls

Best Time to Visit: Winter

Duration: 1-2 Days

Adventure Activities: Boat Journey

Other Places to visit: Krishnagiri Dam, View point Hogenakkal, Melagiri Hills





3.Yelagiri

Famous for: Jalagamparai Falls, Nilavoor Lake

Best Time to Visit: March, April, May, June

Duration: 1-2 Days

Adventure Activities: Trekking, Sightseeing

Other Places to visit: Swamimalai Hills, Punganur Lake South West Entry gate, Nature Park, Yelagiri Karting





4. Vedanthangal

Famous for: Water Bird Sanctuaries

Best Time to Visit: Winter

Duration: 1-2 Days

Adventure Activities: Stargazing, Birdwatching, Trekking

Other Places to visit: Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary





5. Mudumalai National Park or Wildlife Sanctuary

Famous for: Tiger population, birdwatching

Best Time to Visit: Whole year but the best time will be summer

Duration: 1-2 Days

Adventure Activities: Jungle safari, Elephant safari, Trekking

Other Places to visit: Needle rock viewpoint, Pykara lake, Wenlock downs, Pine tree forests.





6. Kolli Hills or Kolli Malai

Famous for: Being home to medicinal herbs and plants

Best Time to Visit: Whole year except January

Duration: 1-2 Days

Adventure Activities: Trekking, Camping, Rock climbing

Other Places to visit: Seeku Parai View Point, Maasila falls





7. Pulicat Lake (Bird Sanctuary)

Famous for: Flora and Bauna, The Bird Sanctuary

Best time to visit: Winter

Duration: 1-2 days

Adventure activities: Birdwatching, Lake boating

Other Places to visit: Dutch Church, Dutch Cemetery





8. Bodinayakkanur , Theni

Famous: Cardamom City

Best Time to Visit: October to March

Duration: 1-2 Days

Adventure Activities: Camping, Cycling or Bike tours

Other Places to visit: Bodi Hills, Bodi Viewpoint, Veerapandi River Viewpoint