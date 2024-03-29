Our pick of 10 places to visit during Easter holidays in Tamil Nadu
CHENNAI: Here is a list of places that one and go for a holiday this weekend with their family, friends or even solo.
1.Yanam, Puducherry
Famous for: Yanam Beach, Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary
Best Time to Visit: Post Monsoons
Duration: 1-2 Days
Adventure Activities: Trekking, Sightseeing
Other Places to visit: Puducherry Museum, Rajiv Gandhi Beach, Buddha Park, Hope Island, Yanam Botanical Garden
2.Hogenakkal, Dharmapuri
Famous for: Cauvery river, Waterfalls
Best Time to Visit: Winter
Duration: 1-2 Days
Adventure Activities: Boat Journey
Other Places to visit: Krishnagiri Dam, View point Hogenakkal, Melagiri Hills
3.Yelagiri
Famous for: Jalagamparai Falls, Nilavoor Lake
Best Time to Visit: March, April, May, June
Duration: 1-2 Days
Adventure Activities: Trekking, Sightseeing
Other Places to visit: Swamimalai Hills, Punganur Lake South West Entry gate, Nature Park, Yelagiri Karting
4. Vedanthangal
Famous for: Water Bird Sanctuaries
Best Time to Visit: Winter
Duration: 1-2 Days
Adventure Activities: Stargazing, Birdwatching, Trekking
Other Places to visit: Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary
5. Mudumalai National Park or Wildlife Sanctuary
Famous for: Tiger population, birdwatching
Best Time to Visit: Whole year but the best time will be summer
Duration: 1-2 Days
Adventure Activities: Jungle safari, Elephant safari, Trekking
Other Places to visit: Needle rock viewpoint, Pykara lake, Wenlock downs, Pine tree forests.
6. Kolli Hills or Kolli Malai
Famous for: Being home to medicinal herbs and plants
Best Time to Visit: Whole year except January
Duration: 1-2 Days
Adventure Activities: Trekking, Camping, Rock climbing
Other Places to visit: Seeku Parai View Point, Maasila falls
7. Pulicat Lake (Bird Sanctuary)
Famous for: Flora and Bauna, The Bird Sanctuary
Best time to visit: Winter
Duration: 1-2 days
Adventure activities: Birdwatching, Lake boating
Other Places to visit: Dutch Church, Dutch Cemetery
8. Bodinayakkanur , Theni
Famous: Cardamom City
Best Time to Visit: October to March
Duration: 1-2 Days
Adventure Activities: Camping, Cycling or Bike tours
Other Places to visit: Bodi Hills, Bodi Viewpoint, Veerapandi River Viewpoint