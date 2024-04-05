Ornaments worth Rs 4.18 cr sans documents seized at Viralimalai

TIRUCHY: The Static Surveillance Team (SST) officials seized gold, diamond and silver ornaments worth Rs 4.18 crore carried without proper documents at Viralimalai in Pudukkottai late on Wednesday.

While the Static Surveillance Team officials were conducting a vehicle check at Viralimalai checkpost, they found a passenger van carrying gold, diamond and silver ornaments without proper documents and soon they were brought to Illuppur RDO office and handed them over the jewels to the RDO Deivanayagi.

The officials found that there were 8,683 grams of gold, diamond and silver ornaments together worth Rs 4.18 crore and later, they were handed over to the Illuppur treasury office.