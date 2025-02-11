Organisers skipped ex-CMs’ pics as it was apolitical farmers’ event, Jayakumar clarifies

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader and former Minister D Jayakumar rebutted charges, saying that the event pointed out by KA Sengottaiyan was apolitical in nature. It was organised by farmers to thank Edappadi K Palaniswami for the successful completion of the Avinashi Athikadavu project. Organisers avoided pictures of other AIADMK leaders as there were farmers from all parties taking part in the event,” Jayakumar added. He was referring to avoiding MGR, Jayalalithaa’s photographs at the programme, which was criticised by Sengottaiyan.