Organ trafficking case: Madras HC rejects broker’s bail plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed the bail petition moved by alleged organ broker Mohan, who was arrested in connection with the illegal sale of kidneys involving power loom daily-wage workers in Pallipalayam and Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district.

The case had triggered widespread shock and concern across Tamil Nadu, after which the police registered a case and arrested two persons, Anand and Mohan, both alleged to have brokered the illegal deal.

In his petition before the Madras High Court, Mohan claimed that he had no role in the kidney trafficking network and asserted that he was innocent. He urged the court to grant him bail, considering his age and health condition, and assured the court that he would neither tamper with witnesses nor hinder the investigation.

When the petition came up for hearing before Justice K Rajasekar, Additional Public Prosecutor R Muniyapparaj, appearing for the Stat,e argued that the investigation was still in a crucial early stage and strongly opposed the grant of bail. He submitted that the State government would not accept or tolerate kidney trafficking under any circumstance.

After hearing both sides, the court agreed with the government’s submissions and rejected Mohan’s plea for bail.