Begin typing your search...

Orders to cancel admissions at 2 TN medical colleges withdrawn: Ma Su

Around 40 medical colleges across the country have lost recognition over the past two months allegedly for not following standards set by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and 100 more are under scanner, official sources said.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 Jun 2023 8:45 AM GMT
Orders to cancel admissions at 2 TN medical colleges withdrawn: Ma Su
X

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian speaking to reporters. (Daily Thanthi)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: After reports spread across that 3 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu to lose the right to admit students for violation of certain norms, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday stated that Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai and Government Dharmapuri Medical College and Hospital have been given permission to continue to operate.

After inspecting the Urban Primary Health Center in Saidapet, the Health Minister spoke at a press conference and said, "Stanley Medical College, Chennai, and Dharmapuri Medical College have been re-accredited. Notice of cancellation previously sent has been withdrawn. At present derecognition certificate of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and Dharmapuri Government Medical College has been withdrawn and an unrestricted certificate has been given for the next 5 years."

He added, "The deficiencies in CCTV, Aadhaar-linked biometric attendance procedures, etc. have been rectified in medical colleges. A couple of minor deficiencies in government medical colleges have been rectified and reported. The National Medical Commission (NMC) team visited the colleges directly yesterday and inspected them."

Around 40 medical colleges across the country have lost recognition over the past two months allegedly for not following standards set by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and 100 more are under scanner, official sources said.

Ma SuTN medical collegesTNMedical collegesMedical colleges in TNMedical colleges in Tamil Nadumedical colleges admission in TNmedical collegesTamil NaduTamil Nadu Health MinisterTamil Nadu Health Minister Ma SubramanianHealth Minister Ma SubramanianHealth MinisterMa SubramanianGovernment Stanley Medical College HospitalStanley Medical College HospitalStanleyGovernment Dharmapuri Medical College and HospitalDharmapuri Medical CollegeSaidapetUrban Primary Health Center
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X