Orders to cancel admissions at 2 TN medical colleges withdrawn: Ma Su

CHENNAI: After reports spread across that 3 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu to lose the right to admit students for violation of certain norms, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday stated that Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai and Government Dharmapuri Medical College and Hospital have been given permission to continue to operate.

After inspecting the Urban Primary Health Center in Saidapet, the Health Minister spoke at a press conference and said, "Stanley Medical College, Chennai, and Dharmapuri Medical College have been re-accredited. Notice of cancellation previously sent has been withdrawn. At present derecognition certificate of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and Dharmapuri Government Medical College has been withdrawn and an unrestricted certificate has been given for the next 5 years."

He added, "The deficiencies in CCTV, Aadhaar-linked biometric attendance procedures, etc. have been rectified in medical colleges. A couple of minor deficiencies in government medical colleges have been rectified and reported. The National Medical Commission (NMC) team visited the colleges directly yesterday and inspected them."

Around 40 medical colleges across the country have lost recognition over the past two months allegedly for not following standards set by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and 100 more are under scanner, official sources said.