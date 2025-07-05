'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' will unite secular forces: VCK chief Thirumavalavan

TIRUCHY: DMK’s 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' is an initiative to unite all secular forces together and oppose the communal forces that would destroy the harmony among the people, said Thol Thirumavalavan here on Saturday, welcoming the move.

While talking to reporters, he said the Centre should initiate steps to retrieve Katchatheevu to ensure cultural and fishing rights to India, particularly to TN fishermen.

"The island belongs to India and the people from Tamil Nadu have a long association with the island and the Sri Lankan minister for foreign affairs had recently issued statement mentioning that the rights of Katchatheevu island will never be returned to India and it is the duty of our external affairs minister to give a fitting response and initiate proper steps," Thirmavalavan said.

Answering a query about the criticism of poor law and order conditions by the opposition party, Thiruma said the opposition parties will always level charges against the government. "But in the Tiruppuvanam case, the CM has acted promptly and even consoled the family and assured of action, and the opposition parties politicise this," he said.

Stating that the Oraniyil Tamil Nadu, initiated by DMK, would certainly unite all secular forces to fight against divisive forces in the state, Thiruma said VCK welcomes the concept as it would fight for the people of Tamil Nadu. It will also fight the communal forces that would mar the harmony and prevent the intrusion of Sangh Parivar organisations into the state.

He also welcomed Z-Plus security provided to the Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami. "It was a delayed decision," he added. He also said that the actor Vijay has not mentioned anything against AIADMK, and he should clarify whether it was a signal for the AIADMK-TVK alliance.