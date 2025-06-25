Oraniyil Tamil Nadu drive to commence on July 1: Minister Thangam Thennarasu

CHENNAI: Finance Minister and DMK district secretary Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday announced that the party will launch its membership enrolment drive “Oraniyil Tamil Nadu” targeting at least 30% of the voters in the state from July 1.

Talking to media persons at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam in the company of his cabinet colleague P Moorthy and DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi, minister Thangam Thennarasu said that the Oraniyil Tamil Nadu (Tamil Nadu in one camp) membership drive will be held from July 1 to 3.

“The Chief Minister will meet the media persons and launch the campaign on July 1. MPs, MLAs and party functionaries will launch the drive in their areas,” he said.

He stated that the party functionaries and members of the various wings, mainly the booth-level agents and digital agents of all 68,000 booths, in the State will go door to door to two crore families.