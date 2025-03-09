Orange and yellow alerts issued for 12 districts of Tamil Nadu on Mar 11

CHENNAI: Several districts in Tamil Nadu have been issued orange and yellow warnings predicting heavy to very heavy rain on March 11, due to the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the sea. This system is likely to bring respite from the scorching heat in the southern districts, and the maximum temperature may slightly decrease in the coming days.

An upper-air cyclonic circulation lies over the northeast Equatorial Indian Ocean and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Another circulation over interior Tamil Nadu and its neighboring areas at 0.9 km has weakened. This system is expected to trigger rainfall activity in the state starting tomorrow.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts, with an orange alert issued for these areas. A total of eight districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rainfall, including Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram. A thunderstorm warning has also been issued for isolated places in the state over the next three days.

As for Chennai and its suburbs, mist or haze is likely to occur during the early morning hours for the next 24 hours. Additionally, light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorm activity, is expected in some areas on Monday and Tuesday (March 10 and 11). The maximum temperature is expected to range between 33°C and 34°C at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations over the next two days.

Meanwhile, dry weather is expected to prevail in Tamil Nadu starting from March 13 (Thursday), with no significant change in the maximum temperature over the next three days. The mercury level is likely to rise by two to three degrees Celsius above normal.