Orange alert to Nilgiris, Coimbatore; expect heavy rain in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert to The Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore, and also issued a heavy rainfall alert to Chennai and neighbouring districts.

On the account of light to moderate wind blowing from the West prevailing over the region of lower tropospheric level, the RMC forecast that heavy to very heavy rainfall over The Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore.

According to the forecast, heavy rainfall will occur over The Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore today (July 16), which will intensify to very heavy rainfall from the next day and the downpour will continue till July 21.

Likewise, tomorrow (July 17), isolated places over Theni, Dindigul, Tiruvannamalai, Tenkasi, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Puducherry will receive heavy rainfall, said the RMC. On July 18, isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Theni and Tenkasi can expect heavy rain fall.

The maximum temperature over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will remain unchanged with a slight fall in a few pockets till July 17 during the day. At isolated places till July 17, the maximum temperature will increase three degrees Celsius.

In some pockets, the weather may cause discomfort on account of high maximum temperature coupled with high humidity.