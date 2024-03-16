OPS writes to ECI urging to allocate Two-Leaves symbol to his faction

CHENNAI: ousted AIADMK leader and former coordinator of the AIADMK O Panneerselvam on Saturday wrote to the Election commission of India, urging it to allocate Two-Leaves symbol to his faction.

Earlier Panneerselvam in a statement said, "It is our wish to contest the 'Two-Leaves' symbol in the Lok Sabha polls. I have been repeating this on several occasions and media interactions. We have also been exploring legal provisions to obtain the symbol. We will soon succeed in our efforts."

"The ECI is the authority to take a call on the issue," said former MLA and state election wing secretary of OPS faction A Subburathinam.