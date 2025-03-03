Begin typing your search...

    OPS will go to any extent for political power, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

    EPS stated that despite being asked not to leave, OPS chose to leave the party

    3 March 2025
    OPS will go to any extent for political power, says Edappadi K Palaniswami
    CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, claiming he will go to any extent for political position, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    Speaking at the birthday anniversary event of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in Madurapuri, Theni, EPS stated that despite being asked not to leave, OPS chose to leave the party.

    He also remarked "OPS often refers himself as a senior leader, but he became an MLA in 2001 whereas I became an MLA in 1989."

