OPS will go to any extent for political power, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, claiming he will go to any extent for political position, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Speaking at the birthday anniversary event of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in Madurapuri, Theni, EPS stated that despite being asked not to leave, OPS chose to leave the party.

He also remarked "OPS often refers himself as a senior leader, but he became an MLA in 2001 whereas I became an MLA in 1989."