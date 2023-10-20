OPS urges PM Modi to stop war in Gaza

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use his influence among the world leaders to facilitate a parley to bring peace in Gaza and save innocent people.



"On behalf of the AIADMK, I request PM Narendra Modi to facilitate world leaders to hold peace talks to end the war in Israel-Gaza (Palestine). It would help the people in the region to live peacefully, " said Panneerselvam in a statement.

He expressed a cause of concern over the war that has entered the worst phase in the last 14 days, resulting in the killing of several hundred peoples and violation of human rights to the core.

Though the war is claimed to be against the terrorist outift, there is no iota of doubt that it would affect the innocent people. Several hundreds of children, women and elderly persons have been killed daily. Water, electricity connections have been cut off for the people living in the region, he said and noted that the news of the death of 500 people is "painful".