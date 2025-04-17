OPS, TTV will remain in NDA fold, says Nainar

CHENNAI: Newly appointed BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Wednesday reaffirmed that expelled AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran remain within the fold of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), while sidestepping questions about the prospects of a coalition government in the state in 2026.

Addressing reporters after formally taking charge at Kamalalayam, the party's state headquarters, Nainar Nagenthran said, "Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam continues to maintain close engagement with us within the Assembly. Those who were part of the NDA remain aligned. Once a member is part of the alliance, there is no need to renegotiate their position. Like a child within the family, their place is unquestioned. Electoral strategies for 2026 will be discussed at the appropriate time."

When asked about AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's remark that a coalition government is not feasible in Tamil Nadu, Nainar Nagenthran responded, "Decisions on future governance models will be taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. It is not for me to comment on his statements."

He justified the BJP's renewal of alliance with the AIADMK, asserting it was forged to unseat the DMK regime for the alleged administrative collapse, deteriorating law and order, violence against women, and systemic oppression of Scheduled Castes.

"With only four MLAs, the BJP remains unwavering in its ideological stance. Annamalai may be the storm, I will be the breeze. People are suffering, and our alliance aims to address that, " he said.

The BJP legislative leader also criticised the Congress as "the most corrupt party globally" and accused the DMK of dynastic rule, vowing statewide protests led by the BJP youth wing to expose governance failures.

Senior leaders, including H Raja, Vanathi Srinivasan, K Annamalai and Dolphin Sridhar were present at the occasion.