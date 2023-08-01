OPS-TTV jobless, says Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar on Monday ridiculed expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran that they were politically “jobless.” Hence, they are planning to protest in connection with the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case to register their presence.

“We have nothing to hide. Therefore, we are not bothered about it (protest). We have also sought a judicial probe into the issue. They are resorting to the protest as per the instruction of the DMK,” Jayakumar told reporters at the party office.

Calling Panneerselvam and Dhinakaran as ‘man kuthirai’ (mud horses), Jayakumar said that Dhinakaran had said that he along with OPS would face the elections. “Let them face the elections. Their statements and activities should be treated as the best joke,” he said and noted that they would fail miserably.

Jayakumar further said that they have been strongly protesting and continuing the fight against the corruption of the DMK since the AIADMK came into existence. “We will continue our fight against the corrupt DMK government and expose their wrongdoings among the people,” he said.