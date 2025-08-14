OPS slams EPS’s leadership, cites disrespect towards senior leaders

CHENNAI: Stating that “defeat is guaranteed for those who lack leadership quality”, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam launched a scathing attack on his friend-turned-foe and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for allegedly humiliating senior party leaders in full public view.

“Knowledge, experience, managerial skill, and respect for fellowmen are the essential traits of good leadership. A great leader values differing views and brings everyone along to take forward the movement. Those who lack these qualities and are filled with arrogance, anger, and disrespect are unfit to lead,” Panneerselvam said, directly targeting Palaniswami.

Referring to recent incidents, including Palaniswami reportedly stopping former minister Sellur K Raju from boarding his vehicle during a campaign in Madurai and snubbing former Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha M Thambidurai at a press conference in Tirupattur, Panneerselvam accused the AIADMK chief of degrading senior leaders in public.

“There are many such incidents that haven’t come to light,” he added, alleging that party members advocating for an united AIADMK were being targeted and mistreated.

Recalling the legacy of late AIADMK stalwarts and former Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, he said both leaders respected the views of functionaries and cadres, shaping the party into a powerful people's movement. In contrast, he claimed, the current leadership is dismissive of senior voices, a trend he warned would only lead to electoral defeats.