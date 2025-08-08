OPS condemns SSI's murder; slams DMK regime over Law & Order

CHENNAI: Chief Coordinator of the AIADMK Cadres’ Rights Retrieval Committee O Panneerselvam on Thursday condemned the murder of Special Sub-Inspector of Police (SSI) Shanmugavel in Gudimangalam, Tirupur district.

He criticised the DMK government over the shocking incident, stating that murder, robbery, and crimes against women have been committed in broad daylight in the state over the past four years.

Panneerselvam, in a statement, said liquor and drugs are the root cause of most crimes in the state, pushing Tamil Nadu from the path of development towards destruction.

Referring to the SSI’s murder, he said the state’s law and order situation has deteriorated to such an extent that even police personnel are no longer safe. He urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to pay special attention to law and order, demanded stern legal action against the perpetrators, and called on the government to provide necessary support to the officer’s family.