OPS slams DMK over L&O issues, demands stern action against criminal elements

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday came down heavily on the DMK government over law and order issues, stating that the state has slipped into lawlessness. He said it raises serious doubts over whether the police department even exists in Tamil Nadu, which has witnessed a slew of murders and serious crimes in broad daylight.

Panneerselvam, in a statement, blamed the present dispensation and its lethargic approach towards criminal elements for the prevailing dismal state of affairs, calling it condemnable. He listed several incidents of murder and crimes against women and elderly persons across different parts of the state.

He also claimed that many crimes go unreported in Tamil Nadu, adding, “Instead of development, unruly and violent incidents are taking place across the state.”

Panneerselvam further accused the ruling party of supporting anti-social elements, alleging that the police have failed to take stern action against them due to pressure from the present dispensation. “The Chief Minister, M K Stalin, should give special attention to law and order. He must ensure that strict action is taken against those involved in criminal activities and implement concrete measures to prevent such crimes in the future,” he added.