OPS says he met Stalin to check on his health; rebuffs talks of DMK tie-up

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has categorically denied talks of an alliance with the ruling DMK, asserting his continued commitment to the principles of party founder MG Ramachandran and his successor J Jayalalithaa.

He also hit out at his critics for giving a political colour to his visit to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin, clarifying that it was to inquire about his health.

OPS dismissed social media speculations branding him as DMK’s “B team” and reiterated that his sole political goal is to restore “Amma’s government” in 2026. “There is not an iota of truth” to the claims, he said in a statement, clarifying that he has no secret ties with the DMK.

Responding to criticism over his recent visit to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s residence, OPS said it was “uncivilised” to politicise a personal gesture made to inquire about Stalin’s health and condole the death of his elder brother

MK Muthu. “It is our tradition to visit those who return from hospitals and enquire about their health and condole those who lost their beloved ones,” he said to justify his visit to CM’s residence hours after he severed his ties with the BJP-led NDA for disrespecting him.