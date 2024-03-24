OPS opts for LS poll seeking an identity of his own

CHENNAI: With his legal options only strengthening his erstwhile colleague's case, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam now banks heavily on the BJP to bail him out of the political quagmire.

He is facing a piquant situation now wherein he has to perform to gain an identity for himself or become a non-entity in state politics. His relevance will be decided by his electoral fortunes in Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency where he has announced to contest as an independent with the support of the BJP for the April 19 polls.

His former rival Thanga Tamilselvan, who is the DMK candidate for Theni, dared Panneerselvam to contest from Theni to prove his strength.

Panneerselvam, currently representing the Bodinayakkanur Assembly constituency in Theni district, has formed the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga Cadres Right Retrieval Organisation.

In his power tussle against AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, Panneerselvam and his supporters were expelled by a party general council in July 2022 and the courts have also upheld the decision. Recently, the Madras High Court restrained him from using the party's symbol Two Leaves, official flag and letterhead.

OPS, as he is addressed was allotted one seat by the BJP during the seat-sharing agreement, the same number that was apportioned to fringe outfits like the New Justice Party, Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi, Indhiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam, and Tamil Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. These four parties will contest on the BJP's Lotus symbol in the April 19 election.

The expelled AIADMK leader drew flak for obtaining only one seat from the BJP whereas parties with a negligible presence in the state like the T T V Dhinakaran led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and G K Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress were given two and three seats, respectively.

''Panneerselvam is a good leader but he is solely responsible for his plight. His wrong actions are the cause of his suffering,'' says senior AIADMK leader and MLA from Thirupparankundram in Madurai, V V Rajan Chellappa.

''Whether he regrets or not, one can only feel sad for him,'' Chellappa said when sought for his comments on Panneerselvam's decision to contest as an independent from Ramanathapuram seat.

The AIADMK candidate P Jeyaperumal has a bright chance to win the election there, he added.

The ruling DMK has allotted the seat to its ally the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) which has fielded its sitting MP K Navas Kani to seek the mandate again. Though the BJP is also an active player here, the caste factor could tilt the scales in favour of the DMK combine.

OPS has played down his setback, especially the latest one with the Madras High Court restraining him from using the AIADMK's Two Leaves symbol, letterhead or flag. The three-time CM, who is busy garnering votes for Dhinakaran in Theni, said the present election was about who should become the Prime Minister.

Incidentally, Panneerselvam was instrumental in raising a banner of revolt against Dhinakaran and his aunt V K Sasikala, leading to their expulsion from the AIADMK years ago.

Post party supremo J Jayalalithaa's demise, Panneerselvam's unseating in the AIADMK was swift and it commenced with the merger of his faction with the present general secretary Palaniswami in August 2017. From being chief minister for the third time he had to serve as deputy CM in Palaniswami's Cabinet.

Following the party's drubbing in the hands of the DMK in the 2021 Assembly election that ended a decade of AIADMK rule, Palaniswami's supporters pitched for unitary leadership in the party and disbanding of the dual leadership. OPS was Coordinator and Palaniswami, joint coordinator then.

On July 11, 2022, Panneerselvam and his supporters were expelled and following the protracted legal battles initiated by Panneerselvam against Palaniswami, the latter was eventually anointed as party general secretary.

''It is a matter of prestige for Panneerselvam. He has to win and prove himself,'' a leader close to him said.