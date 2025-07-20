OPS loyalist pleads with EPS to take them back into AIADMK, says ready to fall at his feet
After nearly three years of unsuccessful legal battles, expelled AIADMK leader Panneerselvam’s supporter, Ranjithkumar, has made a public appeal for re-entry into the party
CHENNAI: “We are ready to fall on your feet, please take us back,” O Panneerselvam's supporter Ranjithkumar said overtly and pleaded AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to take them back.
After nearly three years of unsuccessful legal battles, expelled AIADMK leader Panneerselvam’s supporter, Ranjithkumar, has made a public appeal for re-entry into the party. Speaking at a meeting of the AIADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee in Kancheepuram on Sunday, he urged EPS to reconsider their return.
"We have fought a lot and we have faced a lot. Now, we are ready to come and fall on your feet, please take us back. Or else, a three-letter party (DMK) will only win the election," Ranjithkumar said, making a direct emotional plea to EPS. He made the statement in the presence of R Vaithilingam.