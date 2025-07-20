OPS loyalist pleads with EPS to take them back into AIADMK, says ready to fall at his feet

CHENNAI: “We are ready to fall on your feet, please take us back,” O Panneerselvam's supporter Ranjithkumar said overtly and pleaded AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to take them back.

After nearly three years of unsuccessful legal battles, expelled AIADMK leader Panneerselvam’s supporter, Ranjithkumar, has made a public appeal for re-entry into the party. Speaking at a meeting of the AIADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee in Kancheepuram on Sunday, he urged EPS to reconsider their return.

"We have fought a lot and we have faced a lot. Now, we are ready to come and fall on your feet, please take us back. Or else, a three-letter party (DMK) will only win the election," Ranjithkumar said, making a direct emotional plea to EPS. He made the statement in the presence of R Vaithilingam.