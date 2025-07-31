OPS-led AIADMK Cadres’ Rights Retrieval Committee servers ties with NDA, announces OPS advisor Panrutti S Ramachandran

CHENNAI: Amidst the changing political climate in Tamil Nadu, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam shifted his political stance over his ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and decided to bid farewell to it.

It was an expected political move from the three time Chief Minister, following the cold reception he received from the national leadership of the saffron party.

Emerging from a closed-door meeting of the high level committee on Thursday, Panneerselvam’s advisor declared that they would end their ties with the BJP.

“O Panneerselvam-led AIADMK Cadres’ Rights Retrieval Committee has severed its ties with the BJP,” Ramachandran in the presence of O Panneerselvam, who had unsuccessfully contested as an independent candidate as part of the NDA in Ramanathapuram constituency in the LS polls in 2024.

The decision has been taken after nearly three hours of intense deliberation between Panneerselvam, his advisor Panrutti S Ramachandran and close confidants R Vaithlingam, P K Manoj Pandian in a hotel in Chennai.

“We have also decided not to form an alliance with any political party at this stage. Hence, we severed ties with the BJP. In future, we will take a decision on alliance depending on the political circumstances at that time,” said Ramachandran.

He also added that the coordinator of the AIADMK Cadres’ Rights Retrieval Committee Panneerselvam would take up a state-wide campaign.

Will he stand by his decision? Only time will tell, but the development has exposed yet another crack in the NDA front. For the time being, he has chosen not to be a pawn in the political gambit of the AIADMK-BJP alliance and has instead decided to broaden his horizons in search of greener pastures ahead of the crucial assembly polls in 2026. “The options are wide open,” said his supporter, alluding to the two-year-old party of actor-turned-politician Vijay as an option.

Panneerselvam had earlier ruled out the possibility of forming a new political party and reaffirmed his commitment to continuing the battle for the objectives of the AIADMK Cadres’ Rights Retrieval Committee.

Though Panneerselvam remained an ardent supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extolled his governance, his deputy Amit Shah and their BJP-led Union Government, the latter failed to reciprocate his loyalty in recent times.

Panneerselvam was not even given an audience with Shah or Modi during their recent visits to the state. In fact, Panneerselvam wrote a letter to Modi ahead of his two days visit to the state, seeking his permission to meet him. However, his efforts ended in vain, leaving Panneerselvam and his supporters embarrassed.

The chain of unpleasant events forced Panneerselvam to yield to his supporters’ demand to exit the NDA.

Panrutti S Ramachandran denounced the BJP’s national leadership for treating Panneerselvam unfairly, stating it was unwise to remain aligned with those who failed to show respect for their supporters.

“It finally happened,” said one of OPS supporters after Ramachandran’s announcement.