OPS hails NDA VP nominee CP Radhakrishnan in Madurai

MADURAI: O Panneerselvam wholeheartedly welcomed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA’s) Vice President nominee CP Radhakrishnan on Monday.

While talking to reporters at the airport in Madurai, the former AIADMK leader OPS, who regards Radhakrishnan as a brother, said he socialises nicely with all people and added that he is happy for Radhakrishnan.

Responding to a query on whether efforts had been taken to ally with any party ahead of the 2026 polls in Tamil Nadu, Panneerselvam said he had not received a call for any alliance so far.