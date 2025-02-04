OPS flays DMK govt over safety concerns of police personnel

CHENNAI: AIADMK Thongargal Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu leader O Panneerselvam on Tuesday said there is no safety for police personnel under the DMK regime and cautioned that this disorder, if it continues, would have an egregious impact in the state. He insisted on Chief Minister M K Stalin’s immediate intervention to address the serious flaws in the system.

Reports on attack on a police station in Ranipet and a petition of a senior police officer, Kalpana Nayak, who investigated irregularities in the Tamil Nadu Uniform Service Commission, claiming her life is under threat for unearthing the anomalies, have created shock, said Panneerselvam in a statement.

An Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) had petitioned the Director General of Police regarding her safety. On the other hand, a petrol bomb was hurled at a police station by unidentified persons. This is a cause of concern, he said, adding, “If the police, whose duty is to ensure the safety and security of the public, feel unsafe, it reflects the status of the law and order in the state.”

He charged that there is a delay in taking legal action against those involved in the irregularities in recruitment for the uniform services due to the intervention of the functionaries of the ruling party. He demanded the CM to act swiftly, take concrete action in connection with the issue, and restore the law and order situation.