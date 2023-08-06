OPS demands TN govt to rollback hike in registration fee

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam demanded the Tamil Nadu government to rollback its policy decision to do away with the existing practice of filing separate registration for undivided share (UDS) of the land at 9% and construction agreement at 4%. The government has passed an order in this regard, fixing 9% as registration fee for combined registration (USD and construction agreement).

Condemning the move of the government, Panneerselvam said the present government under the guise of "Dravidian Model' governance is continuing to add financial burden on the people.

It is strongly condemnable. "I demanded the government to withdraw its recent decision to increase the registration fee, " he said in a statement. He sought the intervention of Chief Minister MK Stalin to act swiftly to withdraw his government's decision to increase the registration fee.

The government's move would force the people, who are buying flats, to end up paying extra towards registration. This would be an additional burden on the homebuyers. This comes amidst the sharp increase of interest rate for home loans. "The TN government's decision will destroy the dreams of people who wish to buy a home. The lower and middle income group people are expecting the government to roll back its decision, " he said.