OPS demands TN govt to fill vacant posts in govt arts & science colleges

CHENNAI: Former chief minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Friday slammed the Tamil Nadu government for not filling the vacant posts in government arts and science colleges and demanded Chief Minister M K Stalin to take necessary action to regularise the guest lecturers and fill the vacant post to ensure quality education to the younger generation of the state.

Panneerselvam also demanded the government to drop its plan to fill the vacant posts on consolidated pay.

Before voting to power, the DMK had promised to fill the 3.5 lakh vacant posts in various government departments. However, the DMK government did not take an effort to materalise its promise till date, the former CM said in a statement.

Amidst this, the TN government had issued an order to appoint as many as 5,699 guest lecturers on consolidated pay of Rs 20,000 a month.

It vividly shows that this government is unwilling to appoint permanent teaching faculties in government colleges, he said and ridiculed the CM for talking about unemployment.