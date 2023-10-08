OPS demands TN Govt to expedite monsoon preparedness work

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Sunday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to expedite the desilting of storm water drains in Chennai Corporation limit ahead of the Northeast monsoon to prevent flooding of residential areas.

He also sought the intervention of Chief Minister M K Stalin to direct the officials to complete similar work across the state before the monsoon set on.

Desilting of stormwater drains should be completed before September. However, the ground situation is in stark contrast to it, said Panneerselvam in a statement.

After setting a target to desilt a 785 km stretch of storm water drain, the authorities have completed the works for a stretch of 386 km as on date.

Stormwater drainage in Pallavaram, Selaiyur, Chitlapakkam and Sembakkam were filled with waste, soil and garbage. Similar situation prevails in Pammal, Anakaputhur, Poluchur and suburban areas.

This would hamper free flow of rainwater, resulting in stagnation of rainwater in several places and also led to spread of dengue and other seasonal flu, said Panneerselvam.

He condemned the DMK government for "not completing even 50% of the work" and it shows the government's lack of commitment. It is strongly condemnable.

"The Northeast monsoon is likely to start within a few weeks, the CM should step in to speed up the works across the state, including Chennai City and its suburban areas, " he further said.