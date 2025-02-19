OPS claims to be in talks with like-minded AIADMK cadres for merger with factions

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said he is in talks with similar-minded cadres of AIADMK on the party's merger with a divided faction while addressing media in Coimbatore.

"They are also in secret talks with me," he said.

He evaded a query about whether he was in talks with AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan. Still, he praised the former minister as someone who used to work without any expectations since MGR formed the party. "I have also worked with him on several occasions," he added.

Stating that AIADMK cannot secure a victory in polls without the merger of the factions, Panneerselvam said, "Cadres of AIADMK desire for a merger to contest the 2026 assembly polls to form the government."

By contesting as an independent in Ramanathapuram constituency in the last Lok Sabha polls, Panneerselvam claimed to have proved that people were on his side by securing 3.42 lakh votes, which is 33 per cent from the polled 10.5 lakh votes.

Stating that AIADMK is gripped in fear and cannot even contest the Erode by-polls, Panneerselvam said AIADMK could win the polls only if the merger happens.

Delving further into the issue, the expelled AIADMK leader said Union Home Minister Amit Shah held talks with me and AIADMK general secretary 'Edappadi' K Palaniswami as we were in the NDA alliance. "However, Palaniswami did not accept the merger, which is why he is now reaping its effects," he said.

While addressing the media in Tirupur, OPS retorted to AIADMK ex-minister Jayakumar's 'mosquito' remark by calling him a joker politician akin to joker police being featured in films. He also urged the central government not to insist on a three-language policy in Tamil Nadu, which has adopted a two-language policy.