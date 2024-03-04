'OPS claims as co-ordinator of AIADMK despite being removed from party': EPS submits in HC

CHENNAI: Despite being removed from AIADMK, O Panneerselvam claiming himself as the coordinator of the party in his X (Twitter) handle and intervening in the party activities, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) submitted before the Madras High Court (MHC).

Justice N Sathish Kumar heard the petition preferred by AIADMK general secretary EPS, seeking to restrain OPS from using the AIADMK's symbol, flag, and official letterhead.

Senior counsel Vijay Narayan appeared for EPS submitted that the coordinator post was abolished by the party and wondered how can an outsider, not even a primary member of a party could claim his position in the party.

Right now all the parties are busy with the 2024 Parliament election, at this juncture, OPS's claim creates ambiguity within the party cadres, submitted the counsel.

Even OPS dismissed the district secretaries of the party using official letterhead, said the counsel.

AIADMK is a recognized and registered party by the Election Commission of India, hence OPS's claims lack legality, the counsel added.

After the submission, the judge posted the matter on March 12 for OPS's submission.

The Leader of Opposition EPS moved the MHC seeking a permanent injunction restraining OPS from using the AIADMK's symbol, flag, and official letterhead. EPS also stated that the election commission recognized them under clause 15 of the election symbols (reservation and allotments) order, 1968.

Further, he contended that the court also finalized the expulsion of OPS from the party.

Hence OPS does not hold any legality to using the party name, symbol, flag, or letterhead, EPS contended.