OPS calls Thirumavalavan’s remarks on MGR, Jaya 'unjustifiable', demands retraction

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Sunday strongly condemned VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan for his recent comments on AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, and his successor J Jayalalithaa, calling the remarks an “unjustifiable act”. Panneerselvam, on behalf of his faction - AIADMK Cadres' Rights Retrieval Committee, demanded that the VCK leader withdraw his statement.

“It is an uncivilised act to criticise late leaders who earned the respect and unconditional love of people from all sections of society. It does not reflect well on Thirumavalavan to speak in such a manner about such revered figures. This will not aid his political growth. Therefore, I urge him to retract his remarks on the AIADMK leaders,” said Panneerselvam, responding to Thiruma’s comments at a recent memorial function for former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in Chennai.

Thiruma had reportedly claimed that MGR’s political efforts to build anti-Karunanidhi sentiment benefited a particular section of society and facilitated the infiltration of Brahminism into the Dravidian movement, ultimately paving the way for a Brahmin woman to lead a Dravidian party.

“Thiruma should think on whether it is justifiable to criticise a leader on the basis of her caste. Puratchi Thalavizhi (Jayalalithaa) had once wished him ‘good luck wherever he goes’,” said Panneerselvam, recalling her statement after Thiruma parted ways with the AIADMK-led alliance.

Panneerselvam further said that MGR had earned the admiration of Dravidian icon CN Annadurai, who once remarked that MGR had a face value of 30 lakh votes. His immense popularity helped the DMK form the government. MGR then proved his individual appeal in the 1977 Assembly elections and was elected as CM for three consecutive terms, besides remaining undefeated until his demise.

The AIADMK founder increased reservation from 30% to 50%, while his successor Jayalalithaa ensured constitutional protection for the state's 69% reservation policy by including it in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, Panneerselvam reiterated that they worked for the people, cutting across caste and religion. He urged Thiruma once again to withdraw his remarks against the two towering leaders.