Opposition MPs from Tamil Nadu protest outside Parliament, demand repatriation of Indian fishermen from Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI: Opposition MPs from Tamil Nadu on Friday staged a protest at the premises of the Parliament, demanding to bring back Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lankan forces.

The parliamentarians held banners and raised slogans over their demand at the premises.

The opposition earlier expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply in the Rajya Sabha to the motion of thanks on the President's Address, accusing him of remaining silent on issues such as inflation and unemployment.

Notably, there have been a series of confrontations between Indian fishermen and Sri Lankan authorities.

Just last week, six Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lanka were released and returned to Chennai. Their return was facilitated by Fisheries Department officials, marking yet another chapter in the ongoing tensions over fishing rights in the Palk Strait.

The issue has been further exacerbated by a recent incident in the Jaffna Sea, where two Indian fishermen from Karaikal sustained injuries after the Sri Lankan Navy allegedly opened fire, which drew strong objection from the Indian side.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has repeatedly urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Centre to take immediate diplomatic measures to secure the release of detained fishermen and their boats. He has also called for sustained diplomatic engagement to protect fishermen's livelihoods and prevent future confrontations in the region.

The issue was also discussed during Sri Lankan President visit to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that they discussed issues related to the "livelihood of fishermen" and agreed that we should move forward with a "humanitarian approach" in this matter.