Opposition in race for second position, DMK chief takes dig at EPS and Vijay

CHENNAI: Two days after TVK president actor Vijay proclaimed himself as the principal opponent, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday asserted that the DMK would remain the ruling party forever and the race was only for the second position.

Taking a veiled dig at AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami and Vijay in equal measure, Chief Minister Stalin said, “EPS, who has been claiming that they (AIADMK) would be in power next, has declared that they are the ‘next’ opposition party. He has been reduced to affirming that they are the opposition party.

Now the race between them is to secure the second position. We will emerge first forever, Stalin said at an Iftar event in his Kolathur constituency.

“We are the ruling party. Don’t think that I am saying this out of arrogance. I am saying this on the basis of the public support for us,” Stalin said.

Accusing EPS of fleeing to Delhi after learning about the resolution moved against the Waqf Bill in the Assembly, Stalin said that the LoP met a minister responsible for the moving of the Waqf Amendment Bill (referring to Amit Shah).

“The party (AIADMK) men are perplexed. They are clueless that their leader left for Delhi when a resolution is to be moved in the House (against Waqf amendment Bill) here, and that too when the minorities, mainly Muslims, are already boycotting us (AIADMK).

They return to the House wondering if they must support the government resolution or not. Finally, they spoke in support of my resolution for the sake of it,” said Stalin.