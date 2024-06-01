"Opposition doing politics without knowing what to do": Annamalai on PM Modi's meditation at Kanniyakumari

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Amid a debate on Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditating at Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Saturday offered prayers at Arunachaleswarar Temple and said that the opposition parties are doing politics without knowing what to do.

Notably, PM Modi's 45-hour meditation on the Vivekananda Rock Memorial that began on Thursday would conclude on Saturday evening.

Annamalai said, "The Prime Minister came to Kanyakumari as a private event, and not a single BJP volunteer went there. They don't know in which they need to do politics. District Collector of Kanyakumari said that Vivekananda Rock is the property of Vivekananda Kendra and it is private land that is used by all the public and does not require the permission of the Government and the Election Commission."

"While the Prime Minister of India was meditating on one side, on the other hand, people were visiting the Vivekananda Rock, and no one was stopped there. The opposition parties are doing politics without knowing what to do," Annamalai added.

Further, speaking on the INDIA bloc's meeting to be held today, the Tamil Nadu BJP head said that no major leaders of any party are participating in that.

"Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin did not participate in the INDIA alliance meeting in Delhi, no major leaders of any party participated, only second-tier leaders participating. INDIA bloc and Congress were admitting their defeat by saying that congress representatives would not participate in Exit polls. MK Stalin knew the drama until the election was over. Even they know Narendra Modi is going to become the PM of our country for the third time," Annamalai said.

PM Modi started his meditation at the Dhyana Mandapam, the place where revered Hindu philosopher Swami Vivekananda is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata'.

The Prime Minister arrived at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial on Thursday.

According to mythology, Goddess Parvati also meditated at the same place on one foot as she waited for Lord Shiva.

The Prime Minister is known to undertake spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns. In line with this, he reached Kanyakumari on May 30 and will stay there till June 1.

In 2019, he visited Kedarnath, and in 2014, he visited Shivaji's Pratapgarh.