Oppn’s lies can’t hide Dravidian model govt’s achievements, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that while Tamil Nadu’s governance under the Dravidian model government is being widely studied and praised across the country, the opposition continues to ignore its achievements and spread misinformation.

Speaking at a government function in Krishnagiri district, Stalin said numerous articles in national newspapers and studies by northern YouTube channels had described Tamil Nadu as a model state. “Yet some claim ignorance of these facts. It is not that they do not know, but that they deliberately wish to conceal them,” he said.

He accused political opponents of consistently resorting to falsehoods and slander. “For decades, their politics has thrived on lies and baseless accusations. They know nothing beyond that,” the Chief Minister remarked.

Stalin said he did not consider it necessary to respond to “cheap politics,” but stressed that his responsibility was to answer the people who had elected him. He said the government had already fulfilled a large number of promises made during the election campaign and introduced new welfare schemes that were not even part of the manifesto.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to transparency, he said ministers had clearly explained the status of the 505 poll promises, updating how 364 had been implemented and 40 were under active consideration. “We cannot mislead the people with false narratives. The truth will always prevail,” Stalin asserted.

He also reiterated that his government would continue to defend Tamil Nadu’s rights. We will fight to achieve justice, he said.