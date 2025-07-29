Oppn seeks Madurai Mayor’s head over property tax scam

MADURAI: Moments of chaos and pandemonium prevailed in the council hall of Madurai Corporation on Tuesday when councillors of AIADMK and BJP raised slogans demanding the resignation of Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth over the property tax scam in the Corporation.

As a mark of protest, AIADMK and the BJP councillors arrived in black shirts. Immediately after the session commenced, AIADMK councillors led by the Opposition leader and ward 64 councillor Solai M Raja tried to move to the front portion of the council in a bid to besiege the Mayor’s dais. But the DMK councillors intervened and prevented them from approaching the Mayor. It caused commotion.

The Mayor then appealed to the AIADMK councillors to only represent the people’s interests at the council meeting, and it is not the venue to discuss other issues. The Mayor said that they are enacting a drama in the council hall, asking them to face the issue legally. Subsequently, the Mayor directed police personnel, who evicted some AIADMK and the BJP councillors from the hall, as councillors from the rest of the parties staged a walkout.