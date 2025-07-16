Operations at Central, Chathiram bus stands in Tiruchy to continue, says KN Nehru

TIRUCHY: Both Central and Chathiram bus stands would continue operations, and the city buses would reach Panjapur Integrated Bus Terminus via Central and Chathiram bus stands for the benefit of the commuters, said Minister KN Nehru here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after flagging off the buses from the newly inaugurated IBT at Panjapur in Tiruchy, Minister Nehru said that all the facilities for the benefit of the passengers are available in the IBT. “Instructions have been given to the TNSTC and private bus operators not to overcharge the public to reach the IBT,” said the minister.

He said that both the Central and Chathiram bus stands would continue to function, and all the city buses would be operated via these bus stands. “Karur, Ariyalur, and Perambalur buses would be operated from Chathiram bus stand, and all the city buses would reach the IBT, covering both the bus stands,” Nehru said.

Meanwhile, tea stalls, eateries, and restaurants have been established for the benefit of the passengers who embark on long journeys. In order to ensure cleanliness on the premises of the bus terminus, as many as 228 cleanliness staff are deputed around the clock. In addition, 52 police personnel would be deployed for the security duty. Facilities like auto, taxi, and e-taxis are available at the new terminus.

In order to ensure a hassle-free travel experience for the aged and differently-abled passengers, three battery-operated vehicles have been stationed at the IBT, and an emergency team will always be present on the premises.