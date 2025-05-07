Operation Sindoor: TN BJP chief Nainar warns Pakistan against provocation

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagendran on Wednesday issued a strong endorsement of the Indian Army's precision missile strike, Operation Sindoor, describing it as a resolute act of justice in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Nainar Nagendran said the dawn operation was a direct retaliation for the "inhumane and barbaric" terrorist assault on April 22 that claimed 28 innocent lives.

"Our Indian Army has acted with clinical precision, targeting and neutralising nine terrorist training camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This strike is a testament to India's unwavering commitment to combat terrorism with courage and clarity," he stated.

Nagendran asserted that while India had every reason to escalate to a full-scale war, it instead chose strategic restraint and surgical precision over chaos.

"This mission, which inflicted no civilian casualties, reaffirms the strength of Indian civilisation and military discipline, " he added.

The BJP legislative leader also highlighted Bahawalpur—deep inside Pakistan and a known hub of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed—as one of the key targets, marking a significant escalation in India's counter-terror doctrine.

"From the 2016 cross-border raids to the 2019 Balakot air strikes, and now Operation Sindoor, India has shown it will pursue terrorists wherever they hide, " he noted.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the armed forces' valor, the BJP leader called for national unity.

"Let this be a moment for all Indians to stand behind our army. We salute the fallen and honour the spirit of a nation that refuses to be bowed by terror. Jai Hind!" he added.