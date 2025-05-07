Operation Sindoor: PMK supports action, says Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss has supported the army for its attack on terrorist camps in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and requested everyone to stand with the defence forces and the central government.

In a social media post, Anbumani said that the army, navy and air force have conducted attacks on camps of terrorists following the terrorist attack in Kashmir.

"Such actions are correct and required to ensure the security of the country. Everyone should support the forces and the central government,” he said.