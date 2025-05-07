Begin typing your search...

    Operation Sindoor: Indian Army's retaliation should not turn into war, urges Thiruma

    According to a report in Daily Thanthi, he said, "Eliminating terrorism is a part of a nation's safety measures. Therefore, the Indian Army's attack on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan has become a necessary measure."

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|7 May 2025 6:29 PM IST
    A visual of a terrorist camp in Pakistan which was struck as part of 'Operation Sindoor', being displayed during a press conference, in New Delhi; VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan (PTI) 

    CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan released a statement on Wednesday following India's Operation Sindoor targeting nine Pakistan terror sites.

    However, the Chidambaram MP also stressed the need for lasting political solutions and strategic measures to prevent the military action from escalating into war, and to safeguard national peace.

    The leader urged the Central government to ensure that the strike on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan was not misinterpreted as hostility toward Indian citizens who follow Islam.

    VCKThol ThirumavalavanOperation SindoorPakistan
    Online Desk

