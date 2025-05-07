Operation Sindoor: Indian Army's retaliation should not turn into war, urges Thiruma

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan released a statement on Wednesday following India's Operation Sindoor targeting nine Pakistan terror sites.

According to a report in Daily Thanthi, he said, "Eliminating terrorism is a part of a nation's safety measures. Therefore, the Indian Army's attack on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan has become a necessary measure."

However, the Chidambaram MP also stressed the need for lasting political solutions and strategic measures to prevent the military action from escalating into war, and to safeguard national peace.

The leader urged the Central government to ensure that the strike on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan was not misinterpreted as hostility toward Indian citizens who follow Islam.