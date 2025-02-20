Operation days, timings of Chennai-Ekta Nagar & Ahmedabad trains changed; check details here

CHENNAI: Western Railway has notified changes to the days of operation and timetables of the following two express trains due to their delinking from the existing service link, as per a release.

From April 18, Train No 20919 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Ekta Nagar Weekly Superfast Express will operate on Fridays instead of Sundays with a revised departure time of 3:50 pm from Chennai Central and an arrival time of 8:40 pm at Ekta Nagar (Gujarat) the following day.

From April 20, Train No 20953 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Ahmedabad Superfast Express will operate on Sundays instead of Fridays with the revised departure time of 10.40 pm from Chennai and arrival time of 3.20 am at Ahmedabad (Gujarat) the following day.

However, there will be no changes to the return schedules of these trains: Train No 20920 (Ekta Nagar to Dr MGR Chennai Central) will continue to operate on Wednesdays, and Train No 20954 (Ahmedabad to Dr MGR Chennai Central) will continue to operate on Saturdays.

