Open more in Grand Anicut canal to serve tail-end areas: TN farmers

CHENNAI: Heated exchanges followed by protests over the non-release of full capacity in GA canal to tail-end regions marred the farmers' grievance redressal meet held in Thanjavur on Friday.

Most of the farmers, who attended the meeting chaired by Collector B Priyanka Pankajam, complained about the non-availability of water for irrigation. Suddenly, a section of farmers rushed towards the Collector and staged a protest by squatting on the floor demanding adequate release in the GA canal to cater to the irrigation needs of tail-end regions of the district. Claiming that all water bodies in Thanjavur had meagre storage, the protesting farmers demanded the officials to explain why the flow in the GA canal was less while the excess water had been released into the Kollidam. They also wanted to know whether the tail-end region would get adequate flow for irrigation.

Responding to their demands, the water resources department officials informed that 3,500 cusecs had been released into the GA canal and there was a regulation to release 10 per cent from Kallanai into the Kollidam to meet drinking and irrigation requirements beyond Anaikarai (lower anicut).

Not convinced by the explanation, farmers insisted officials pay special attention to their problem and ensure the flow reached tail-end regions in time.

Following the heated exchanges, the collector intervened and ordered the officials to step up the quantum of release and ensure that it reached the tail-end regions. He also advised officials to submit a report to the district administration after executing his instructions.