Op Sindoor will be etched in global military history: Governor RN Ravi

CHENNAI: Hailing Operation Sindoor as a landmark achievement, Governor RN Ravi on Friday stated it would be etched in global military history and studied as a definitive case study for its strategic precision and synergy between political leadership and military command.

Speaking at the Tamil Nadu Governor's Unit Citation ceremony held at Bharathiar Mandapam, Raj Bhavan here, the Governor commended the Armed Forces for their selfless service to the nation, both in combat and humanitarian operations.

“Our jawans operate in the most challenging terrains, drawing strength from a deep-rooted spirit of unity and belonging. They are the defenders of our sovereignty and form an integral part of our national family,” he said.

Reflecting on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, he noted that India's response through Operation Sindoor was calibrated, precise, and non-escalatory, a powerful display of strategic maturity and operational excellence.

He stressed the need for deeper civil-military integration in the age of hybrid warfare, pointing out that this vision has been consistently championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has led by example by celebrating festivals with soldiers deployed in remote locations.

The Governor lauded the Armed Forces' swift response during natural disasters such as the recent southern Tamil Nadu floods and cyclones Michaung and Fengal, where their timely intervention saved countless lives.

Highlighting India's march toward Viksit Bharat by 2047, he said the defence sector is becoming a cornerstone of Atmanirbhar Bharat, driven by technological self-reliance and indigenous innovation.

Four Indian Army units — 16 Madras (Travancore), 35 Field Regiment, Ordnance Depot Avadi, and 65 Company ASC (Supply) Type 'D' — were awarded the Unit Citation for their outstanding contributions in both military operations and disaster relief.