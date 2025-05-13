Op Sindoor, a shift in nation’s strategic posture, says Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday extended high praise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces, asserting that India has unequivocally redefined its national security doctrine and strategic posture on the global stage.

In a statement, the Governor said, “My heartfelt gratitude and salutations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for articulating and exemplifying the 'New Normal' of Bharat through decisive and courageous action. By demonstrably holding Pakistan accountable for its repeated acts of terror, the Prime Minister has shattered the myth of the rogue state's impunity and dismantled its long-standing shield of nuclear blackmail.”

Governor Ravi underscored that India's response, which comes in the wake of a major military operation dubbed Operation Sindoor, reflects not just political will but also a shift in the country's strategic narrative.

“The clarity, resolve, and moral courage displayed by the leadership has sent an unambiguous message to the world—that Bharat will no longer tolerate or be coerced by state-sponsored terrorism,” he said.

He went on to commend the Indian Armed Forces for their precision, professionalism, and superior capabilities in modern warfare. “Kudos to our Armed Forces for effectively demonstrating India's military supremacy in the era of New Age warfare. Their operational excellence has not only delivered a tactical victory but also redefined deterrence in the region,” Ravi said.

“This is the dawn of a New Bharat—resolute, assertive, and sovereign in its pursuit of peace and justice. And this is her new normal,” the Governor said.